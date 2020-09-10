Bagasse Tableware Products Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2020 as Corona Virus Outbreak Prevails as a Global Pandemic, Says Future Market Insights in a Revised Report

Bagasse Tableware Products – Sustainable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Plastic

Although bagasse tableware is commercially produced for several years, its adoption was relatively slow. In addition, plastic and Styrofoam garnered significant popularity as some of the most accessible packaging materials owing to their low costs. However, in last decade, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products grew at a rapid pace owing to ‘green consumerism’. Further, stringent government regulations pertaining to the applications of single-use plastic in several countries worldwide has created a significant demand for bagasse tableware products in recent years. As eco-tourism and the adoption of biodegradable products continue to be on an upward swing, manufacturers are placing their bets on exploring untapped potential of their products. Further, prominent quick-service chains including McDonald’s and Starbucks have expressed their inclination towards sustainable packaging by using fiber-based materials, and the trend is likely to grow in the years ahead. The mounting concerns over the environment, emergence of bagasse products as a ‘greener’ alternative over plastic, and high demand for eco-friendly packaging products from the foodservice industry is likely to fuel the growth of the bagasse tableware market in the foreseeable future.

Bagasse Tableware Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI, “Bagasse Tableware Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the bagasse tableware products market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

BAGASSE TABLEWARE PRODUCTS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global bagasse tableware products market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product Type

Plates Less than 8 inches 8 inches to 12 inches More than 12 inches

Bowls & Containers Less than 12 oz. 12 oz. to 16 oz. More than 16 oz.

Cups & Glasses Less than 6 oz. 6 oz. to 12 oz. More than 12 oz.

Trays & Clamshell

Cutlery

Packaging Application

Food Fruits & Vegetables Processed Food Ready-to-Eat meals Soups Others

Beverages Carbonated Non-carbonated Tea & Coffee Milk Products Juices



Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Departmental & Discount Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Online Sales

Direct Sales

End Use

Commercial Use Hotels & Cafes Full Service Restaurants Quick Service Restaurants Venues & Catering Mobile Food Vendors Bakery & Patisserie

Institutional Use Schools & Colleges Offices Hospitals Airport & Railways

Household Use

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the bagasse tableware products market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominating segments in the global bagasse tableware products market, along-with key facts about bagasse tableware products. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the bagasse tableware products market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about bagasse tableware products present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the bagasse tableware products market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in the upcoming years. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, which is likely to have a significant impact on bagasse tableware products market.

Chapter 04 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Demand (In ‘000 Tonnes) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market demand analysis for the bagasse tableware products market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical bagasse tableware products market.

Chapter 05 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various material type of bagasse tableware products, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Size (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market size for the bagasse tableware products market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical bagasse tableware products market size along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the bagasse tableware products market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the bagasse tableware products market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the bagasse tableware products market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key opportunities in the global bagasse tableware products market.

Chapter 08 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product Type

Based on product type, the bagasse tableware products market is segmented into plates, bowls & containers, cups & glasses, trays & clamshell, and cutlery. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Packaging Application

Based on packaging application, the bagasse tableware products market is segmented into food & beverages. The food, packaging application type segment is sub-segmented into fruits & vegetables, processed food, ready-to-eat meals, soups, and others. The beverages, packaging application type segment is sub-segmented into carbonated & non-carbonated. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the bagasse tableware products market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into direct & indirect sales. The indirect sales channel is further sub-segmented into departmental & discount stores, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, and online sales. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the bagasse tableware products market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into commercial use, institutional use and household use. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the bagasse tableware products market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American bagasse tableware products market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of bagasse tableware products.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America bagasse tableware products market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the bagasse tableware products market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the bagasse tableware products market based on the product type, packaging application, sales channel and the end use industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, Nordic, Poland and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia bagasse tableware products market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia bagasse tableware products market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 –East Asia Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the bagasse tableware products market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the bagasse tableware products market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania bagasse tableware products market.

Chapter 19 – MEA Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the bagasse tableware products market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 20 – Emerging Countries Bagasse Tableware Products Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

The section provides market forecast and analysis for emerging countries based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the bagasse tableware products market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the bagasse tableware products market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Huhtamäki Oyj, Pactiv LLC, Bio Futura B.V., D&W Fine Pack LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Ecoriti, Packnwood (First Pack), Genpak, LLC, Duni AB, Vegware Ltd., Gold Plast SpA, Pappco Greenware, Ecoware Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Natural Tableware, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Be Green Packaging Llc., Yash Papers Limited, Dispo International, Detmold Group, WASARA Co., Ltd., among others.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the bagasse tableware products report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the bagasse tableware products market.