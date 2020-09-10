Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

Genome editing is the technique gene modification that involve certain process include DNA is insertion, cutting, modification or replacement of genome of a living organism. Due to increasing the research and development spend by companies and organization fuelling the highest growth of genome engineering market. North America dominates the market owing to huge spending on genome research. Additionally, US is the home of large number of Pharmaceutical companies and their R&D facilities.

Continuous evolution of genomic technologies helping research organizations to take deep dive in genome engineering hence companies are making significant investment in Research and development. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific is developing cutting edge CRISPR technology for providing better efficiency and accuracy in research, and to fulfil the unmet demands in research and therapeutics. Additionally, contribution by the research organization and universities are tremendous creating high impact in the market. For instance, in November 2015, a new CRISPR technology was developed by scientists at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. This technology help in the genome editing at specific target location.

The Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in Genome Editing/Genome Engineering in local as well as international market.

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market reports cover major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Horizon Discovery group plc, Genscript biotech corporation, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., lonza group ltd, Editas Medicine Inc, Crispr Therapeutics, Eurofins Scientific Inc, Precision Biosciences Inc, Oxford Genetics Ltd., Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Synthego corporation, Vigene Biosciences Inc, Epigenie, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc, New England Biolabs Inc, Origene Technologies Inc, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Creative Biogene Inc and Other Prominent Player.

Market Segments

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market by Technology Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 CRISPR TALEN ZFN Antisense Other Technologies

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Based on Products Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Reagents & Consumables Software & Systems Services

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Based on Application (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Animal Genetic Engineering Plant Genetic Engineering Diagnostic Applications Drug Discovery & Development Other

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Based on End Users (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Academic & Government Research Institutes



Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

