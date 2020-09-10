Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market to Record an Exponential CAGR By 2028
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2020”
Fragment-based Drug Discovery also referred as fragment-based lead recovery. Fragment-based drug discovery is being used to find similar compound like lead in drug discovery process, which is based on identification of chemical fragments, this chemical fragment may be biological target or on combining them produce a lead molecule. Increasing novel complex medical problems creating the demand for newer fragment-based drug discovery. Moreover, as a result of increasing demand, the market for fragment-based drug discovery dominating the biopharmaceutical companies.
The upsurge in technology for biophysical fragment screening is become key drivers of global fragment-based drug discovery market. Moreover, these systems providing promising access in creating chemical with similar properties like lead. Additionally, the fragment-based drug discovery systems found to be useful in marking out chemical series molecule from multiple targets, also pharmaceutical companies have increases the spending on research and development expected to create the lucrative growth in market near the future.
The Fragment-based Drug Discovery market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in Fragment-based Drug Discovery in local as well as international market.
Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market reports cover major players like 2bind, Charles River Laboratories, ChemAxon, ComInnex, ChemDiv, Creative Biolabs, Creative Biostructure, CRELUX, Domainex, Evotec, Red Glead Discovery, SARomics Biostructures, Shanghai ChemPartner, Sygnature Discovery, Vernalis and Other Prominent Players.
Market Segments
- Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market by Technique Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- X-ray Crystallography
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
- Surface Plasmon Resonance
- Other Screening Techniques
- Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Based on Service Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- Library Screening
- Fragment Screening
- Fragment Optimization
- Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Based on End Users (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- Hospitals
- Industry Players
- Non-industry Players
- Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028
