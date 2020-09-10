Global Orphan Drug Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Orphan Drug Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2020”

As per the FDA & EMA, orphan drug are the drugs being used to treat disease with number of cases in US are less than 0.2 Million and not more than 5 in 10,000 people across the EU. Orphan drugs market are recognised as the potential therapeutic market because diseases which are covered under the market are life-threatening diseases. Increasing the research & development and speeding up the clinical research activities by small and mid-size pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of orphan drug market. For instance, currently, more than 400 orphan drugs are commercially available in the market and around 1000 drugs are undergoing clinical trials.

On the other flip side, the prevalence of patients suffering from rare disorders is less, for instance, According to the survey carried out by QuintilesIMS Institute, only 6,084 rare diseases were reported in the US in 2016, because of this many pharmaceutical industries do not entertain the manufacturing of orphan drugs. Thus, less adoption rate of these drugs restrains the market. However, the various financial and legal incentive provided by the governments and technological advancement expected to fuel the growth of market near the future.

The orphan drug market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in Orphan Drug in local as well as international market.

Global Orphan Drug Market reports cover major players like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Biogen, Bayer, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion, Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Teva, Pharmaceutical Industries, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aegerion Pharmaceuticals among others.

Market Segments

Global Orphan Drug Market by Drug Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Biological Non-Biological

Global Orphan Drug Market Based on Top Selling Drugs Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Revlimid Rituxan Copaxone Opdivo Keytruda Imbruvica Avonex Sensipar Soliris Other Top Selling Drugs

Global Orphan Drug Market Based on Therapy Area (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Oncology Blood Central Nervous System Endocrine Cardiovascular Respiratory Immunomodulatory Other Disease Types

Global Orphan Drug Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

