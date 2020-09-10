Powder Induction And Dispersion Systems Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Rapid expansion of processed food sector is primarily driving sales of powder induction and dispersion systems.Food processing facilities continue to prefer powder induction and dispersion systems for achieving quicker homogenization of food and beverage products, and easier processing of difficult-to-disperse ingredients. The powder induction and dispersion systems market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of forecast period (2019 – 2029), as projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.

However, a significant drop in demand will continue over the near term due to COVID-19 induced shutdown of the foodservice sector, and resultant downfall of food processing units. The situation will prevail till the pandemic subsides completely, suggests the report. Ascending production capacities and greater emphasis on better process safety post-pandemic will sustain the market growth, particularly via sales growth in pharma industry.

“Advancements in dispersal techniques of materials developed by leading players are expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities in market over the forecast period. However, reduced demand driven by lockdown measures remains a major impediment for market players in near term,” says the FMI analyst.

Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market – Key Takeaways

In-line mixing will witness boost in revenue owing to better availability of aftermarket solutions in the industry.

Continuous process powder induction and dispersion systems are anticipated to gain a greater demand share with widespread penetration in processed food production companies.

Pharmaceutical production remains the primary application for powder induction and dispersion systems, with the growing number of patients with chronic ailments.

North America will be a prominent regional market with high revenue share and remunerative opportunities. However, Asia will also witness substantial growth driven by rapid industrialization and the presence of leading manufacturers.

Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market – Key Driving Factors

The notable rise in the demand for precision solutions and mixing technologies is a key growth driver.

The surge of demand for safety and efficiency in pharmaceutical production, remains a major growth influencer.

Innovations in food and medical product quality are also supporting overall market growth.

Favorable policies and regulations associated with dust particulate pollution is also a driver for global market growth.

Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market – Key Constraints

High costs associated with the maintenance of powder induction and dispersion system products, are limiting adoption rates.

Dry to liquid conversions of materials for are limited by production issues of material wastage, hindering market growth.

Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread globally, powder induction and dispersion systems market is anticipated to continue experiencing disruption. Supply chain issues are likely to grow as movement restrictions curb the operation of food service outlets and generate workforce shortages, cutting demand.

The sharp dip in demand is expected to hit manufacturers the hardest. Wholesalers are also expected to be impacted by obstacles in procuring essential goods, dampening sales. However, these disruptions are likely to witness improvements as the workforce returns following the end of the pandemic.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the powder induction and dispersion system market are Ystral GmbH, Admix Inc., SPX Flow, Axiflow Technologies, Silverson Machines Inc., Charles Ross & Son Company, Noritake Co. Ltd., Hayward Gordon Group, Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd., IDEX Corporation, John Bean Technologies Ltd., and IDA Werke GmBH. Majority of these players are seeking strategic collaborations with government, education, manufacturing, media, healthcare, and utilities organizations. In addition, manufacturers are also seeking to expand regional presence through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

The FMI’s market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on powder induction and dispersion system market. The market is analyzed on the basis of application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care products, and chemicals), type of mixing (in-tank mixing and inline mixing) and process (continuous and batch) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

