Patient Blood Management Market 2019-2024: Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation and Others.

The Patient Blood Management Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Patient Blood Management Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Patient Blood Management Market is projected to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2024 from USD 10.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled n the Patient Blood Management Market:

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Immucor Inc. (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Ireland)

Macopharma (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Grifols A. (Spain)

Hoffmann-La Roche LTD (Switzerland)

LivaNova PLC (UK)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Mediware Information Systems (US)

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. (Japan)

Haier Biomedical (China)

Diatron (Hungary)

BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

The product segment of the patient blood management market is segmented into instruments, accessories, reagents & kits, and software. The instrument segment is further sub-segmented into blood processing devices, blood transfusion devices, blood culture screening devices, diagnostic & testing instruments, and blood storage devices

In terms of components, the patient blood management market is segmented into whole blood and blood components. In 2018, the whole blood segment commanded a major share of the market due to the increasing number of blood donors and blood donations across the globe.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

…..And More

