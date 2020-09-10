Mass Spectrometry Market Is Growing Significantly | Illumina, Natera, Fulgent Genetics, Sema4 and Others.

The research reports on Mass Spectrometry Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Mass Spectrometry Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Mass Spectrometry Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

The Mass Spectrometry Market is projected to reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2024 from USD 4.6 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Mass Spectrometry Market:

Illumina (US)

Natera (US)

Fulgent Genetics (US)

Sema4 (US)

Invitae (US)

LabCorp (US)

The mass spectrometry products market has been segmented into hybrid mass spectrometry, single mass spectrometry, and other platforms. The hybrid mass spectrometry segment further includes triple quadrupole, quadrupole TOF, and Fourier transform mass spectrometry devices, while the single mass spectrometry segment includes single quadrupole, Time of Flight (TOF), and ion trap spectrometers.

By application, the mass spectrometry market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology applications, environmental testing, food & beverage testing, petrochemical applications, and other applications. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology applications segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.3 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.4 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.5 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.6 Market Data Estimation & Triangulation

2.2.7 Assumptions of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

….And More

