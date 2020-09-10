In-flight Advertising Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Years to Come | Atin OOH, Aviation OOH (Maxposure Media Group LLC), Blue Mushroom Infozone, EAM Advertising

The in-flight advertising act as a source of additional revenues for the airlines besides helping in active product promotion. With a high number of travelers selecting air transportation, the in-flight advertising market is likely to flourish in the future. The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to witness massive boost during the forecast period owing to several emerging economies in this region.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Atin OOH, Aviation OOH (Maxposure Media Group LLC), Blue Mushroom Infozone Pvt Ltd, EAM Advertising, LLC, Global Eagle, IMM International, In-flight media (IMA), Ink (eSubstance Limited), Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Zagoren Collective

What is the Dynamics of In-flight Advertising Market?

The in-flight advertising market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of print and digital media, coupled with a rapid increase in air travelers. Additionally, customized and tailored advertisement are likely to augment the growth of the in-flight advertising market. On the other hand, the rise in tourism sector is further expected to open opportunities for the key market players.

What is the SCOPE of In-flight Advertising Market?

The “Global In-flight Advertising Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in-flight advertising market with detailed market segmentation by type, aircraft type, and geography. The global in-flight advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in-flight advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global in-flight advertising market is segmented on the basis of type and aircraft type. Based on type, the market is segmented as inflight magazines, baggage tags, display systems, in-flight apps, and others. On the basis of the aircraft type, the market is segmented as business aircraft and passenger aircraft.

What is the Regional Framework of In-flight Advertising Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global in-flight advertising market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The in-flight advertising market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. IN-FLIGHT ADVERTISING MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. IN-FLIGHT ADVERTISING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. IN-FLIGHT ADVERTISING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. IN-FLIGHT ADVERTISING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. IN-FLIGHT ADVERTISING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AIRCRAFT TYPE 9. IN-FLIGHT ADVERTISING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. IN-FLIGHT ADVERTISING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

