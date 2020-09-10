SCARA Robots Market 2020-2025 / Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast

The shipment for the Global SCARA Robots Market was estimated to be 36,263 units in 2014 and is anticipated to have moderate growth over the forecast period.Growing demand for automation for increasing the efficiency and reducing the manual labor is expected to enhance the industry growth. The ability of the SCARA robots to perform function in multiple dimensions enables the robots to perform various tasks which include sealing, material-handling, welding, assembling, cutting, picking, spraying and painting, and machine tending.Increasing need for assembling and material handling in process line in the automotive industry has enhanced the persistent demand for the robots. SCARA robots offer high speed abilities, and require minimum operation space. The robot demand is growing exponentially with the enormously growing electronics and automotive industry, since these robots need less maintenance costs positively impacting the industry.

The extreme competition of the robots with the Cartesian robots and articulated robots has led to the development of SCARA robots. Since, high competition in the robots industry has led the vendors to investigate the opportunities and hence, increasing the R&D activities for developing more cost effective products.Increasing robots demand for palletizing also one of the major driver positively influencing the market growth. These robots are employed for performing mechanical operations such as packaging or stacking items on pallets or surfaces. Growing investment in food &beverage, electronics and electrical industries and increasing application in semiconductor industries and in other segments such as ceramics and stone, paper, textile, optical and printing in Asia Pacific region has enormously contributed to the market growth.

Based on the end user, the market is categorized into Electrical and Electronics industry, Automotive industry, Rubber and Plastic industry, Food & Beverage industry, Heavy machinery industry, Metal industry and others. The robots market in food & beverage industry is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period owing to the preference of articulated robots over SCARA robots for ease of pick and place applications in EMEA and North America regions.Asia Pacific region is projected to acquire the major share of the market owing to the increasing FDI in electrical and electronics and automotive industries in Japan, China and India. Additionally, favoring government initiatives for influencing the end-users for selecting the robotic solutions in their manufacturing processes and for increasing the investment opportunities will also benefit the market. The rubber and plastic industry is projected to gain traction in Latin America and Asia Pacific region owing to the falling production cost and improving logistical connections.

Key industry players include EPSON Robots, Adept Technology, Kuka, Yamaha Robotics, Toshiba Machine, Omron Adept Technologies and Staubli Robotics. The SCARA robots market is characterized by the presence of diversified regional, international, and local vendors. Various local and regional vendors offer high level of customization at a very low price comparative to international vendors.

The new competitors emerging find it difficult to survive in terms of features, quality and functionalities owing to the high competition in the market. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify with the increase in product extensions, better services, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions during the forecast period.• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

