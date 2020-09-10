Automotive Sensors Market Research Report 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

The global Automotive Sensors Market was valued at USD 22.67 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 39.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2017 to 2025.

A sensor is a device, module, or subsystem whose purpose is to detect events or changes in its environment and send the information to other electronics, frequently a computer processor. A sensor is always used with other electronics, whether as simple as a light or as complex as a computer.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Electrification in the Automotive Industry

1.2 Stringent Government Regulations

1.3 Growing Motor Vehicle Production Worldwide

1.4 Growing Consumer Demand for Safety and Comfort

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Competition in terms of Pricing

2.2 Unavailability of Aftermarket

2.3 Lack of Uniform Fabrication Process for Mems

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Automotive Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type:

1.1 Passenger Car

1.2 LCV

1.3 HCV

2. Global Automotive Sensors Market, by Application:

2.1 Powertrain

2.2 Chassis

2.3 Exhaust

2.4 Safety and Control

2.5 Body Electronics

2.6 Telematics

2.7 Others

3. Global Automotive Sensors Market, by Sensor Type:

3.1 Temperature Sensors

3.2 Pressure Sensors

3.3 Position Sensors

3.4 Oxygen Sensors

3.5 Nox Sensors

3.6 Speed Sensors

3.7 Inertial Sensors

3.7.1 Accelerometers

3.7.2 Gyroscopes

3.8 Image Sensors

3.8.1 CMOS

3.8.2 CCD

3.8.3 Difference Between CCD and CMOS Image Sensors

3.8.4 Top 10 Companies in the Automotive Image Sensors

4. Global Automotive Sensors Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Robert Bosch GmbH

2. Continental AG

3. Delphi Automotive PLC

4. Denso Corporation

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. Sensata Technologies, Inc.

7. Allegro Microsystems, LLC

8. Analog Devices, Inc.

9. ELMOS Semiconductor AG

10. CTS Corporation

11. AutolivInc

12. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

13. TE Connectivity Ltd.

14. St Microelectronics N.V.

15. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

