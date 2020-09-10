Membrane Oxygenator Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Membrane Oxygenator’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Medtronic (Ireland),Terumo Cardiovascular Systems (United States),Medos AB (Sweden)Sorin Group (Italy),LivaNova Plc (United Kingdom),Microport (China),Nipro (Japan),Chalice Medical Limited (United Kingdom),Braile Biomedica (Brazil),Maquet (Germany),Wego New Life Medical Devices (China)

A membrane oxygenator is a device that is used for the purpose of adding oxygen to, and further removing carbon dioxide from the blood. It can be mainly used in two primary modes, firstly to replicate the function of the lungs during the cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), and secondly to oxygenate the blood for a longer term of life support, which is termed to be as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, i.e. ECMO. A membrane oxygenator generally consists of a very thin gas permeable membrane that separates the blood and the gas flows inside the CPB circuit; furthermore, oxygen is diffused from the gas side into the blood, as well as carbon dioxide is diffused from the blood into the gas for the purpose of disposal. These membrane oxygenators can be further be classified into two types namely, the flat sheet and the hollow fiber membrane oxygenators. These segments of the membrane oxygenators are hereby expected to hold a highly dominant market share during the forecasted period owing to the fact that they cause comparatively less blood trauma, less hemolysis, and also less post-operative bleeding. Membrane oxygenators also have the advantage of decreasing the damage as well as thrombosis which is usually seen while using the bubble oxygenators. Hence, these all factors are thereby expected to boost the market near future.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenators, Hollow Fiber Membrane Oxygenators), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Neonatal, Adult), Material Type (Ceramics, Plastics, Rubber, Synthetic), End-Use (Cardiac, Respiratory, Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR), Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Greater Adoption of Surgical Intervention In Case of Cardiac Issues

Increasing Use of Smart Medical Devices

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The Surge in Global Ageing Population

An Increase in Awareness Regarding Health

Challenges that Market May Face:Lack of Awareness about Membrane Oxygenator

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Membrane Oxygenator Market:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global Membrane Oxygenator market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments’ analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 – Global Membrane Oxygenator Market – Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers’ as well as distributers’ perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global Membrane Oxygenator (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Membrane Oxygenator market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Membrane Oxygenator Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 – Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Membrane Oxygenator market

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Membrane Oxygenator market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Membrane Oxygenator market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Membrane Oxygenator market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

