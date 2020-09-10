COVID-19 Impact on Digital Pathology Market Soar at 13.6% CAGR to 2025

Global Digital Pathology Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Digital Pathology, which also refers as virtual microscopy, incorporates capturing, sharing, managing, interpreting and analysing the digital information from a glass slide. Pathology is a study of disease whether caused by pathogens or non- infectious, physical disorder; it refers to the scientific study of disease processes; it occupies a vital role in all type of drug discoveries. Digital pathology technology is widely used in the scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems and helps in the improvement of operational efficiency, enhancing productivity, developments in treatment decisions and patient care.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Pathology market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 936.7 million by 2025, from $ 562.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Pathology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Pathology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Danaher, 3DHISTECH, Hamamatsu Photonics, Philips, Olympus, Roche, Nikon, PerkinElmer, Definiens, Sectra, Objective Pathology, Pathcore, Digipath, Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Glencoe Software, OptraSCAN, Apollo Enterprise Imaging

This study considers the Digital Pathology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis-Informatics

Information Management System Storage & Communication

Digital IVD Devices

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Educational Institutes

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Pathology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Pathology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Pathology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Pathology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Pathology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Pathology by Players

4 Digital Pathology by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Pathology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Danaher

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Pathology Product Offered

11.1.3 Danaher Digital Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Danaher News

11.2 3DHISTECH

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Pathology Product Offered

11.2.3 3DHISTECH Digital Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 3DHISTECH News

11.3 Hamamatsu Photonics

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Pathology Product Offered

11.3.3 Hamamatsu Photonics Digital Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Hamamatsu Photonics News

11.4 Philips

