COVID-19 Impact on Online Grocery Market Hit at 25.7% CAGR to 2025

Global Online Grocery Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Grocery market will register a 25.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 106790 million by 2025, from $ 42740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Grocery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Grocery market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Carrefour, Longo, Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, Tesco, Coles Online, Target, BigBasket, ALDI, Schwan Food, Alibaba, Honestbee, FreshDirect

This study considers the Online Grocery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Grocery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Grocery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Grocery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Grocery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Grocery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Grocery by Players

4 Online Grocery by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Grocery Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Carrefour

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Grocery Product Offered

11.1.3 Carrefour Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Carrefour News

11.2 Longo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Grocery Product Offered

11.2.3 Longo Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Longo News

11.3 Kroger

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Grocery Product Offered

11.3.3 Kroger Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Kroger News

11.4 Walmart

