Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics market is expected to reach US$ 472.9 million by 2027 with CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7%. Increasing vehicle production, upcoming infrastructure projects, and the advent of electric vehicles are the major reasons for market growth.

The increase in the number of manufacturing units for automobile and strategic partnerships among logistics providers and automobile manufacturers are the key factors driving the growth of the . Moreover, the automobile manufacturers pose substantial business opportunities for automotive logistics providers, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive logistics market growth in the near future.

China dominated the automotive logistics market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. Countries of the APAC region continue to march towards economic growth and development, the automotive industry is anticipated to play a vital role in terms of contributing towards GDP. This is further expected to nurture the economies of India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

The component sector led the automotive logistics market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the tire segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the APAC Automotive logistics market by sector during the forecast period. The tire manufacturer faces different challenges in the supply chain, such as poor forecast mechanism and visibility, which might result in inadequate inventory management.

ASIA PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes

Integrated Service

Reverse Logistics

By Sector

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Tire

Component

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Automotive logistics Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

