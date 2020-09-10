North America Cancer tissue diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 4,350 million by 2027 with CAGR of 8%.

North America Cancer tissue diagnostics market is poised to grow from close to US$ 4,350 Mn in 2016 to nearly US$ 9,650 Mn by 2026 end. This represents a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. North America Cancer market for cancer tissue diagnostics represents incremental opportunity of about US$ 5,300 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, growing cancer prevalence in North American region and new product launches & FDA approvals. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the lack of reimbursement policies for cancer diagnosis in the region.

US is expected to lead the cancer tissue diagnostics market in the North America region owing to increasing prevalence of cancer, improved diagnosis and treatment of the condition along with the advancements made by market players. Moreover, the country has several hospitals, super specialty hospitals which offers diagnostic and treatment services for the cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of cancer diagnostics products that offer maximum advantages and early diagnosis. For instance, in June 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay. The assay is approved to aim in identifying patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) for treatment with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), anti-PD-1 therapy manufactured by Merck. Furthermore, In March 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched a new color for immunohistochemistry: HRP Magenta for Dako Omnis.

NORTH AMERICA CANCER TISSUE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Test Type

Immunohistochemical Tests

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

In Situ Hybridization Tests

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Others

Company Profiles

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

Danaher Corporation

Abcam plc

