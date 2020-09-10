Asia Pacific Quartz market is expected to reach US$ North America 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.
The quartz market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied is the demand for high-purity quartz in the semiconductor industry. However, ecological impact of quartz mining is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Synthetic quartz offers various beneficial properties such as resistance to acids, corrosion, high temperatures, impact, wear, compression, bending, and infiltration. Therefore, it is extensively used in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Synthetic quartz is most prominently used in optical components that are used in wavelength lasers of microlithography projection systems. The optical components made of synthetic quartz are used to transmit high-energy ultraviolet laser radiation for producing large-scale integrated circuits. Synthetic quartz components are highly resistant to laser, which makes them suitable for high-power or short-wavelength lasers.
The Quartz finds its application in the solar energy as photovoltaic solar cells, the rising solar energy demands and applications from various regions of South Korea, India, and China are bound to increase the demand for Quartz in APAC.
The Asia Pacific Quartz market is segmented on the basis of end use industry is segmented into feed industry, human nutrition, oil and gas industry and others. The feed industry segment is expected to lead the Asia Pacific Quartz market over the forecast period. Quartz is used in the manufacturing of animal feed and aqua feed products due to its high nutritional profile and the necessity of choline in maintaining and building of structural cells in the animals. Choline is induced in the vitamin B group that principally occurs as a methyl group donator. These labile methyl groups are necessary for the formation of vital body substances such as adrenaline and creatine and also in the metabolic reactions and fat conversions. Additionally, rapid growth in the feed industry in Asia Pacific region is fuelling the growth of the Quartz market in the feed industry.
Asia-Pacific Quartz Market–Segmentation
Quartz Market, by End User Industry
Feed Industry
Human Nutrition
Oil and Gas Industry
Others
Company Profiles
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Balchem Corporation
BASF SE
Be-Long Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
GHW EUROCHEMICALS s.r.o.
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
NB Group Co., Ltd
