North America Logistics Robots market is expected to reach US$ North America 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.

North America Logistics Robots Market was valued at $2,420.7 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,269.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The constant growth in North America e-commerce as well as on-demand economy, the requirement of advanced and new generation of autonomous mobile robots are aiding companies to handle major labor shortage issue. However, these factors are likely to drive the.

The growing percentage of aging population across the North America is one of the major factor for the reduction of labors across various industries. However continuous reduction of labor in North America region is likely to drive the logistics robot market. Also, the implementation of logistics robot across several industries plays an important role, as it reduces the overall cost of the process, increasing productivity, enhancing safety, and reduce human error is likely to drive the logistics robot market.

North America logistics robots market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous investment by the company for the acceptance of advanced technological robots namely: autonomous guided vehicle (AGV) which is used for autonomous forklifts, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, as well as collaborative robots (COBOTS) which work along with human workers is likely to drive the logistics robots market.

North America Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation

North America Logistics Robots Market By Function

Pick & Place

Palletizing and De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

North America Logistics Robots Market By Industry

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Automotive

Outsource Logistics

Retail

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

North America Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type

Robotic Arm

AGV

Collaborative Mobile Robots

Others

North America Logistics Robots Market By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Clearpath Robotics

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics Inc

KION GROUP AG

KNAPP AG

Kollmorgen

Kuka AG

Toshiba Corporation

