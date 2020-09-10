Asia Pacific Automation-as-a-service market is expected to reach US$ Asia Pacific 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.
With the increasing competition globally, the business is ensuring their digital presence and are efficiently utilizing digital technology in order to sustain in the market. Organizations in the present era, irrespective of their size, are adopting digital technologies for effective functioning and cost reduction. Although digitalization is taking place on a huge scale, several SMEs currently are still skeptical about adopting it. Factors such as fear of risks, lack of right understanding, and expenditures incurred on new technologies, among others, are probably responsible for the limited adoption. However, there are several open opportunities for SMEs prevailing in the digital world. They assist the SMEs to efficiently compete with larger enterprises as technology is highly scalable and flexible.
Currently, China is dominating the in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automation-as-a-service market in the region. China is at the forefront of new and emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain, machine learning, RPA, and the adoption & implementation rate of these technologies is very high across all major industry verticals. The government is very keen to maintain China’s stronghold and competitiveness, especially in the adoption of advanced technologies.
ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Asia-Pacific Automation-As-A-Service Market – By Component
Solution
Service
Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-service Market – By Deployment Type
On-Premise
Cloud
Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-service Market – By Business Function
Sales & Marketing
Finance & Operations
Human Resource
IT
Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-service Market – By Industry Vertical
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Transportation & Logistics
Government Agencies & Defense
Manufacturing
Others
Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-service Market – By Country
Australia
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-service Market -Companies Mentioned
Accenture PLC
Automation Anywhere, Inc.
Blue Prism Group plc
HCL Technologies Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NICE Ltd.
Pegasystems Inc
UiPath
