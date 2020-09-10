Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market – by Product Type, Applications, Industry Dynamics, Manufacturer & Regional Analysis by 2025
Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) is a high basicity, highly polymerized coagulant that has little effect on alkalinity and pH and is ideal for treating low alkalinity source waters. Due to its higher ion activity, ACH can generally be dosed at lower feed rates reducing sludge generation. ACH is also used as an additive in a broad range of industrial manufacturing applications where higher levels of aluminum (aluminum ion) are required.
The report forecast global Aluminum Chlorohydrate market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025 due to coronavirus situation.
The report offers detailed coverage of Aluminum Chlorohydrate industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Aluminum Chlorohydrate by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Aluminum Chlorohydrate market for 2015-2024.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Aluminum Chlorohydrate according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Aluminum Chlorohydrate company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1:
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region
Part 2:
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3:
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 4:
Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 5:
Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 6:
North America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 7:
South America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 8:
Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 9:
Market Features
Part 10:
Investment Opportunity
Part 11:
Conclusion
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
- Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
- Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
- Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
- Clariant
- ICL
- Agrium
- JLS Chemical
- Budenheim
- Changfeng Chemical
- Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology
- Jingdong Chemical
- Kingssun Group
- Lanyang Chemical
- Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical
- Shian Chem
- Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical
Market by Type
- APP I
- APP II
- Others
Market by Application
- Liquid fertilizer industry
- Flame retardant industry
- Others
(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
