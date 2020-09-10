Microbial Lipase Market Top Players, Future Growth and Competitors Analysis, 2019-2029 | FMI Report

The global food-grade gases market is projected to reach US$ 915.9 Bn by the end of 2029. The market was valued at US$ 510 Bn in 2019. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a steady CAGR between 2019 and 2029. The increased use of enzymes in dairy foods, toiletries, cleaning agents, and feeds for animals is expected to fuel development in the global market for microbial lipases. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market for microbial lipase, due largely to increased demand.