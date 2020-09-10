GLobal Fruit Punnets Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Global Fruit Punnets Market – Overview

Fruit punnets are mainly used in the storage and packaging of fruits that are both safe and economical packaging solution. Fruits are fresh food items that respire and has a short shelf life after it is harvested. This short shelf-life can be very challenging to maintain the quality of the fruit during long transportations. This is exactly why fruit punnets are so vital for the food packaging industry as they help in protecting the freshness and quality of the fruit over longer time period.

Global Fruit Punnets Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments of the global fruit punnets market are listed below:

Infia is the first packaging manufacturer in the world to provide packaging solutions that can provide top quality full color printing direct on the fruit punnets. The company offers high-tech technology for unrivaled customization and promotion of their clients’ logos and brands.

In August 2019, AVI Global Plast Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of a new line of AVI prime egg packs. These packs are created from r-PET films that ensure the product is completely recyclable and is safe for the environment. This package is specifically designed for the transportation of eggs and the punnets have a unique snap lock feature that makes them quite easy to handle and offer better safety to such a fragile food item.

In April 2019, AVI Global Plast announced a new version of fruit punnets for more attractive packaging and transportation of figs for the upcoming season.

Global Fruit Punnets Market – Drivers and Restraints

The fruit punnet is an efficient packaging solution as it not only helps in protecting the fruit while transportation but also helps in maintaining its quality. It also offers excellent visibility of the fruit that helps in attracting the consumers. Such features are thus making fruit punnets more popular in the food packaging industry and thus driving the overall growth of the market. Moreover, significant rise in awareness about healthy diet and eating habits has also helped in pushing the growth of the fruit punnets market across the globe.

It is projected that fruit punnets and similar packaging materials will have a significant impact on the costs of the fresh food products industry. As more and more exotic food products are both imported and exported across the globe, it becomes a matter of highest priority to keep the product fresh and intact till it reaches in the hands of the user. Strong fruit punnets are vital in maintaining such freshness. Thus, the demand for strong fruit punnets has grown considerably.

In addition to this, several manufacturers have started creating sustainable fruit punnets in order to comply with the stricter environmental norms and cut down pollution. Also, it is easy to print on such materials and that is pushing its popularity and helping in the overall development of the global fruit punnets market.

Global Fruit Punnets Market – Geographical Outlook

The global fruit punnets market is divided into five key geographical segments for the sake of understanding its regional dynamics. These five regions are Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the global market is primarily dominated by Europe followed by North America. These regional market have higher rates of fruit consumption and are thus experiencing more demand for fruit punnets.

However, over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028, the Asia Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. The growth of the region is driven due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China that are home to booming food packaging industry. In addition to this, these countries are heavily importing exotic fruits such as peach and blueberries. Naturally, with increasing imports, the demand for fruit punnets has also increased and thus helped in the development of the market.

