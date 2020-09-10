Netupitant – Palonosetron FDC Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027

A research report based on the global Netupitant – Palonosetron FDC market has been recently added to the vast market-research database of Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Netupitant – Palonosetron FDC – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study, 2012 – 2018“, states that the global Netupitant – Palonosetron FDC market would observe growth at a pace between 2012 and 2018 that it would be valued at US$ 515.0 million by 2018.

The fixed dose combination (FDC) of netupitant and palonosetron is a product proposed for the treatment of the most common side-effects of chemotherapy – nausea and vomiting. The product is currently in its third stage of trial. Netupitant is a novel and a very selective NK1 receptor antagonist, and palonosetron is a second generation and clinically discrete 5-HT3 receptor antagonist. While netupitant has never been in the drug market before, palonosetron drugs are already available under trade names such as Paloxi, Onicit and Aloxi.

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC is expected to provide an effective solution to many significant unmet needs of the CINV market. The combination drug is expected to overcome major problems associated with the current mode of treatment of the CINV condition, which currently involves the use of 5-HT3 receptor antagonists only.

The FDC combination of netupitant and palonosetron has revealed efficient results in Phase II clinical trials. It is being expected that the demand for this drug would observe high uptake as physician and patient preferences would shift towards better treatment methods for CINV.

The report estimates that the drug would acquire considerable patient pool after it is launched in 2014. Its market is estimated to match patient-base of the drug Aloxi by 2018. Overall sales of Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC are expected to attain an estimated value of US$ 515.0 million by 2018.

The report estimates that the target market for such a combination drug, the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) market, is estimated to observe growth at a CAGR of 7.1%, and grow to achieve a market value worth US$ 1.7 billion by 2015. The high prevalence of many types of cancers and the subsequent rise in CINV patient pool is estimated to be the major reason behind the growth of the global CINV market.

By the end of 2015, revenues for this market from South Africa are estimated to constitute nearly 9% shares of the total global Netupitant – Palonosetron FDC market revenues, mainly due to prevalent cancer related conditions and an estimated rise in CINV patient pool in this region.

Amongst the occurrence of an estimated 4.6 million CINV cases by the end of 2015, the largest share of these cases is expected to be acquired by Asia. Thus, the Asian market also presents enormous growth opportunities for the global Netupitant – Palonosetron FDC market.

