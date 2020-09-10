Global Depth Sensing Market 2017 : Trends With Segments, Industry Size, Manufacturing Share, Key Players Overview, Growth Rate Till 2026

Global Depth Sensing Market is accounted for $3.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in smart phones, rising acceptance of dual-camera smart phones and growing requirement for safety and surveillance systems are fueling the market growth. The key factor restraining the expansion of the market is the high manufacturing price of depth sensing module. Growing demand for enhanced medical imaging solutions are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Depth sensing market technology is basically re-shaping the prospect of technology by equipping devices with the ability to see, interact with and learn from their surroundings. There are three products with depth perception technology that permits to create new and innovative ways to attach with the world.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the main share of the overall depth sensing market owing to growing demand for depth sensing is from the customer electronics application, which consists of smart phones, tablets and laptops.

Some of the key players profiled in the Depth Sensing market include Intel Corporation, Lips Corporation, Towerjazz, Texas Instruments, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, Stereolabs, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Qualcomm, Primesense, Pmdtechnologies AG, Occipital. Inc, Nerian Vision Technologies, Melexis, Aquifi, Vrmagic Holding AG, Infineon Technologies, Espros Photonics Corporation, Creative Technology Ltd, Becom Bluetechnix GmbH and Asustek Computer Inc.

Types Covered:

-Passive Depth Sensing

-Active Depth Sensing

Components Covered:

-Camera/Lens Module

-Sensor

-Illuminator

Technologies Covered:

-Stereo Vision

-Structured Light

-Time-Of-Flight

-Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

-Medical

-Building Automation

-Consumer Electronics

-Automotive

-Industrial

-Other End Users

