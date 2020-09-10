Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Overview 2017: Innovative Technologies, Current And Future Trends, Regional Analysis & Forecast To 2026

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants market is accounted for $99.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $187.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increase in aging population, rising disposable income and changing standard of living of consumers are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of natural antioxidants and availability of advanced medical treatments in developed countries are hindering the market growth.

Cosmetic antioxidants are usual substances which are made up of vitamins and minerals. The damaged skin cell results in aging due to dry skin, wrinkles, dark circles and diminishes flexibility. It helps in fighting against free radicals which harm proteins, lipids and DNA. Cosmetic antioxidants are helpful in two different ways.

Amongst application, skin care segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for cosmetic skin care products across the globe. The increased adoption of personal care & beauty care products to fuel the demand for skin care cosmetics. By geography, Asia Pacific held the largest market share during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cosmetic Antioxidants include Ashland Global Holdings, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie, Barentz International BV , Kemin Industries Inc, Evonik Dr. Straetmans, Seppic , Btsa Biotecnologias Aplicadas S.L., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Nexira, Croda International PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Jan Dekker International, Yasho Industries, Provital Group and Merck.

Types Covered:

-Natural Cosmetic Antioxidants

-Synthetic Cosmetic Antioxidants

Sources Covered:

-Chemically Derived Antioxidants

-Natural Antioxidants

Functions Covered:

-Anti-Inflammatory

-Hair Conditioning

-Moisturizing

-Anti-Aging

-UV Protection

-Hair Cleansing

-Other Functions

Applications Covered:

-Makeup

-Skin Care

-Hair Care

