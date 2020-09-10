E Book Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2020

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global E Book market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the E Book market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the E Book market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The E Book market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the E Book market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the E Book market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

E Book Market: Segmentation

To analyze the E Book market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Geography

North America,

Latin America,

Western Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Japan,

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa.

By Vertical

educational institutes,

media &entertainment

manufacturing

E Book Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the E Book market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the E Book market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

McGraw-Hill,

Wiley,

Kensington Publishing Corp,

Hachette,

Cengage Learning,

HarperCollins,

Simon & Schuster,

Macmillan Publishers,

Penguin Random House

self-published e-books

