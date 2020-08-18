AI in Education Market 2020 Regional Growth Overview (COVID-19 Version) Leading Manufacturers – La Casa di Nanni, TalentEdge, Microsoft Corporation, EduGorilla, Wadhwani AI, etc

“

Global AI in Education Market Research Report offers an exceptional tool for assessing the market, featured openings, and supporting key and strategic leadership. This report recognizes quick advancing and competitive condition, AI in Education marketing data is fundamental to monitor execution and settle on basic choices for development and benefit. It gives data on patterns and improvements, and spotlights on business sectors and materials, limits and innovations, and on the changing structure of the AI in Education market. The report assesses the development rate and the market esteem in view of AI in Education market elements, development initiating factors. The total information depends on most recent AI in Education industry news, openings, patterns. The report contains a thorough AI in Education market examination and players landscape SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter Five Force Analysis of the Key Players.

AI in Education Key Players In AI in Education Report:

Wadhwani AI

EduGorilla

Microsoft Corporation

TalentEdge

La Casa di Nanni

Google

Pearson

Cognizant

Great Learning

IBM Corporation

Bridge-U

Acadgild

Market Arrangement By AI in Education Types:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market Arrangement By AI in Education Application:

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Student-initiated learning

Others

AI in Education Market Development By Regions Include (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and Middle East Africa)

Significant Focuses Shrouded in this Report are:

— AI in Education Industry Overview

— Cost Structure Information

— Deals and AI in Education Revenue Information

— AI in Education Market Analysis by Leading Regions

— Market Progression by Circumstances, Imperative and Main impetus

— Attainability information of New Ventures establishment

This report focuses on the global as well regional AI in Education markets, gathering information on major companies such as distributors, traders, financiers, industrialists, AI in Education different clients, applications, categories etc.

TOC points Covered In AI in Education Industry Research Report:

1. Global AI in Education Market Overview

2. Global AI in Education Product Size Analysis (2020-2027)

3. Company Sales Profiles Analysis

4. Global AI in Education Consumption Analysis by Vendors

5. Production, AI in Education Sales and Consumption Market

6. Major Manufacturers Production and Competitive Analysis

7. AI in Education Application Development Status and Outlook

8. AI in Education Type Development Status and Outlook

9. AI in Education Industry Chain and Outlook

10. Global and Regional Outlook

11. Vendors Analysis

12. New AI in Education Project Investment Analysis

13. Research AI in Education Conclusions

14. Appendix

Global AI in Education market report also indicates the evolution of upcoming opportunities for the new competitors in the market. The major stats provided by the researcher are based on the primary, secondary as well as a press release in the global AI in Education market report. In addition, the report consists of latest and advanced updates, collated by the AI in Education international expert team.

