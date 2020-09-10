In-depth Research On Flexible Displays Market Insights, And Forecast Till 2018-2023 – Trends Market Research

The global market for flexible displays should grow from $4.1 billion in 2018 to $18.1 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11584

Report Scope:

The report provides a snapshot of the market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it. It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies as well as back-end design aspects. Key front-end display emission technologies are explained in context to their suitability for flexible displays. The report also includes a high-level breakdown of the global market for flexible displays.

The report also examines the global market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications by display technologies and geographical regions in sales as well as unit shipments. Finally, the report presents vendor and stakeholder analysis with an overview of the major stakeholder classes engaged in flexible display commercialization. It also analyses the activities of key players in this domain. For this report, we consider curved displays also as flexible, as they constitute an important milestone in the departure from flat panel displays towards achieving full flexibility.

This report considers the following applications –

– E-book readers and tablets.

– Notebooks and PCs.

– Mobile phones and smartphones.

– Gaming devices and media players.

– Automotive and navigation.

– Smartcards and other cards.

– Signage and billboards.

– Retail and logistics.

– Wearables and defense.

It should be noted that this report does not cover television displays. It also does not cover displays used in scientific applications and industrial instruments. The above list is not an exhaustive coverage of flexible displays and applications. It is widely expected that flexible displays will expand the horizons of present-day display applications and that display manufacturers will discover new surfaces, substrates and bases that can host display functions.

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11584

Report Includes:

– 83 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for flexible displays and technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Snapshot of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies

– Insights of present-day display technologies

– Understanding of concepts related to implications of flexibility, dynamic interferometry and front-end emission (display) technologies

– Profiles of major companies of the industry including, AU Optronics, Sony Corp., L3 Technologies, Solvay and Fujifilm Dimatix

Summary

Over the last few years, there has been significant research investment in the development of flexible display technologies. To manufacture flexible displays, a flexible substrate needs to be used to replace conventional glass substrates. This material can either be plastic or thin glass. Flexible display technologies offer many potential advantages, such as very thin profiles, lightweight and robust display systems, and the ability to flex, curve, conform, roll and fold for extreme portability. Many of these advantages have been the principal driving force behind much of the effort and resources dedicated towards the development of flexible display technology.

The global flexible display market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period.The base year used for this study is 2017 and the forecast period considered is 2018 to 2023. Currently, flexible displays are being used across a wide range of applications such as e-papers, smartphones, TVs, digital signage and smartwatches. The technology being used to develop flexible display can be based on LCD, LED or OLED technologies. Flexible OLED currently dominates the market for the fabrication of flexible display panels.

For years, designers of flexible displays have been deliberating on the ideal entry-level readiness for their products. The reason for their dilemma is that in a flexible display-based product, flexibility is not restricted to displays. The entire back-end mechanism and other components of the device (e.g., power supplies, input/output modes) must be flexible as well. Current conventional displays service a wide range of devices. It will be nearly impossible for flexible displays to match that breadth soon. Slowly but surely, stakeholders driving flexible displays are realizing that their products’ abilities should be progressively enhanced.

<<< Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11584