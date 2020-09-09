Immunology Drug Market to Record Exponenetial Growth Owing to High Demand Through COVID-19 Pandemic

The immune system is an assembly of structures and processes inside the body to protect against possibly damaging foreign bodies and diseases. It identifies various threats like bacteria, viruses, and parasites and distinguishes them from body’s healthy tissues. When the immune system weakness and lose the capability to detect and destroy the abnormal cells or body attacks and damages its tissues lead to diseases like cancer and autoimmune diseases. Immunotherapy is a process which includes the treatment by inducing, enhancing or suppressing an immune system to fight against the diseases.

According to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, autoimmune disease affects up to 50 million Americans. Autoimmune diseases are of 80 types out of which most prevalent are rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematous (Lupus), Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis and affects different body organs like joints, muscles, skin, red blood cells, blood vessels, connective tissues and endocrine glands. Immunology drug is becoming the choice of several oncologists as they provide long-lasting affect by activating the immune system to identify cancerous cell and kill them through the natural process as well as improve the quality of survival. Some of the cancer treatment vaccines approved by FDA are bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), Sipuleucel-T which propel the growth of the Immunology Drug market.

Immunology Drug Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increase in the prevalence rate of the different type of cancer and rheumatoid cancer, rising government initiatives, increasing funding from the various government and non-government organization is driving the immunology drug market. Patients with poor prognosis are expected to drive the growth of the immunology drugtrial evidence reveals that after preparing the immune system to fight against cancer immunology, drug effects last for a long time even after the reduction of the tumor. High costs of immunology drug and lack of awareness could be the possible restraints for the immunology drug market. Also, the introduction of generic drugs in some regions and slower pipeline development are the challenges for the immunology drug market.

Immunology Drug Market: Segmentation

Immunology drug market is segmented by drug class and the end users.

By drug class, Immunology Drug market is segmented into following: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb) Antibody Drug Conjugates Interferon and Cytokine therapies Immunosuppressive medication

By end use, Immunology Drug market is segmented into following: Hospitals Clinics Cancer Research Centers and Institutes



To the date most clinically and effective drugs in monoclonal antibodies are Humira (adalimumab) and Remicade (infliximab).

Immunology Drug Market: Overview

Development of some new drugs with success rate is expected to offer the good opportunity for immunology drug market. Wide-ranging scope of Immuno-oncology agents in different cancer treatments would provide the maximum share to immunology drug market in the forecast period. pharmaceutical companies and R&D are showing increased interest in this field and is expected to offer better potential for immunology drug market. Companies involved in partnership and R&D for efficient technologies are some of the latest trends that have been observed in immunology drug market. Currently, most of the immunology drugs are in clinical trial and are expected to rise the immunology market after clearance or success of these products from clinical trials.

Immunology Drug Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America has the largest share globally in immunology drug market because of the availability of better reimbursement policies, high potential to invest the huge amount of money in the development of immunology drug and the advancement in the technologies. Europe is the second largest region regarding value because of the easy accessibility to the immunology drug, and also the affordability for the cost of treatment is high. Increase in awareness, rising economy, increasing government initiatives and large patient pool in Asia-Pacific regions also demonstrates the higher growth in Immunology Drug Market.

Immunology Drug Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major players in Immunology drug market are Abbott Laboratories, Active Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Autoimmune Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Seattle Genetics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eisai Co., Bayer AG and Sanofi Aventis LLC.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

