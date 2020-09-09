Global Sales of Loader Bucket Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2029, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study
Growing environmental concerns are driving consumer inclination towards waste recycling and management. Recycling and waste management initiatives are playing a key role in tackling environmental challenges. Material handling equipment plays an important role in landfilling and other related activities. Success in waste management is expected through the combined efforts of both, public and private industries.
Every year, over 2.1 Bn tonnes of municipal waste is generated and needs to be recycled, of which, 468 Mn tonnes is generated in East Asia and the Pacific region. Hence, material handling equipment are gaining traction on a large scale, especially in privately-operated sectors and at composting sites; thereby, augmenting the demand for material handling components such as loader buckets.
Recovering Mining Industry to Bolster Sales
The mining industry, like construction and oil & gas, has seen significant downfall during the first half of the decade. Geo-political factors, trade wars, and unstable governments have affected the industry in various countries. Growth of the mining industry is an important economic driver in countries like Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.
Recent trends have suggested resurgence of the mining industry in major countries and a 53% rise in mining activities is expected in the next decade. This growth will create increased demand for material handling equipment, in turn, driving the demand for accessories such as loader buckets.
The construction sector is one of the major giants playing an important role in any country’s economic development. Rapidly increasing infrastructural development activities are creating demand for construction equipment to increase efficiency and productivity.
Three of the five countries in Asia Pacific (China, India, and Japan) are cited as countries with greatest infrastructure needs (39% of the global infrastructure investment needs). This in turn, is fueling sales of heavy-duty off road vehicles for moving debris and other construction aggregate materials as well as transportation of raw ore and aggregate from one place to another efficiently.
With upsurge in infrastructural and construction projects, material handling equipment, including loader buckets, are garnering significant traction for carrying construction aggregates as well as transport them to desired places efficiently. Construction sector is portraying a vital role in contributing to economic development of a majority of countries. Prominent construction companies registered collective revenue of ~US$ 1.4 Tn last year, majority of which are situated in China and Europe.
FMI finds that sales of construction equipment recorded ~1 Mn units globally in previous year, and is progressing at a dexterous pace. Whilst the worldwide construction industry is projected to surpass US$24 Tn by 2021 end, with China, India, Russia, and Turkey exhibiting double-digit growth. Such promising prospects in construction demesne accents worthwhile sales of loader buckets in the near future.
LOADER BUCKET MARKET TAXONOMY
The global loader bucket market is segmented into capacity, bucket type, loader type, application, fit type, end use, and region.
Capacity
- Below 1 yd3
- Between 1 yd3 to 5 yd3
- Above 5 yd3
Bucket
- General Purpose Buckets
- Light Material Buckets
- Heavy Duty Buckets
- Multi-purpose Buckets
Loader
- Excavators
- Wheeled Backhoes
- Wheeled Loaders
- Skid Steer Loaders
- Others
Application
- Rock
- Woodchip
- Coal
- Sand & Gravel
- Waste Handling
- High Dump
Fit Type
- First Fit
- Re-Fit
End Use
- Construction
- Mining
- Waste Management & Recycling
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa