Global Sales of Loader Bucket Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2029, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

Growing environmental concerns are driving consumer inclination towards waste recycling and management. Recycling and waste management initiatives are playing a key role in tackling environmental challenges. Material handling equipment plays an important role in landfilling and other related activities. Success in waste management is expected through the combined efforts of both, public and private industries.

Every year, over 2.1 Bn tonnes of municipal waste is generated and needs to be recycled, of which, 468 Mn tonnes is generated in East Asia and the Pacific region. Hence, material handling equipment are gaining traction on a large scale, especially in privately-operated sectors and at composting sites; thereby, augmenting the demand for material handling components such as loader buckets.

Recovering Mining Industry to Bolster Sales

The mining industry, like construction and oil & gas, has seen significant downfall during the first half of the decade. Geo-political factors, trade wars, and unstable governments have affected the industry in various countries. Growth of the mining industry is an important economic driver in countries like Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.

Recent trends have suggested resurgence of the mining industry in major countries and a 53% rise in mining activities is expected in the next decade. This growth will create increased demand for material handling equipment, in turn, driving the demand for accessories such as loader buckets.