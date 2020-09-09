Global Womens Luxury Footwear Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

Consumers’ purchase behaviour of women’s footwear, to some extent, depends upon what their desired stars and athletes are wearing. Footwear providers appoint popular celebrities as brand ambassadors of their products. For example, Roger Federer is a brand endorser of Nike, and Kylie Jenner has recently become the brand endorser of Adidas products. Brand endorsement has a psychological impact on consumers, as the sight or memory of their celebrity idol reminds them of brands that they endorse.

Expansion of Affluent Consumer Class

Major brands of footwear are targeting high end customers or women, and strengthening their women footwear business through special advertisements and branding. The number of working women is rapidly increasing, and women are running new business that provide them self-sufficiency and financial independence, across the globe.

These women are counted among high-net-worth individuals, and the global wealth share by women is expected to increase by 30% in 2020. All these factors are expected to fuel the demand for women’s luxury footwear during the forecast period.

The recent past has witnessed a widespread distribution of women’s luxury footwear by attracting consumers of all age groups. The younger generation is considered as the key driver for the women’s luxury footwear market growth. In coming years, Gen Y and Gen Z are likely to contribute a significant share in the market owing to their high purchasing power and their influence in purchasing products through online sales channel. In the global luxury market, these two generation consumers are expected to hold around 55% of the value by 2025. The luxury goods market, which also includes luxury footwear, is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period. In the personal luxury products market, the number of millennial consumers is predicted to increase from 33% to 50% in 2025.