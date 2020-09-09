FMI’s Detailed Report on Document Imaging Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

The document imaging market offers various solutions that are essential in any business entity for big data and analytics. Owing to this rising demand in many organizations such as commercial and residential, the document imaging market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Big data technology is a new potential source of revenue generation in any organizations.

Many organizations are installing document imaging for cost cutting and time saving opportunities. Customers mainly look for sleek design and flexible compact imaging technology. Young customers are interested in mobile printing apps and multi-functional printers. Owing to this factor, the document imaging market is growing significantly, and is expected to see robust growth during the forecast period.

Organizations are mainly looking for automated supply and service fulfillment scanners that can provide secure print and document imaging services. Additionally, customers are ready to pay high amounts for better solutions in imaging documents. Dealers are aware about customers’ need for holistic solutions. Therefore, the demand for document imaging is growing substantially worldwide.

For instance, in November 2018, Xerox Corporation announced the launch of its cloud-based ECi e-automate software, through which accredited channel partners can shorten many back-office tasks from days to hours. Tasks like handling meters, duplicating help desk and service desk tickets, generating invoices, and read data can now be accomplished by integrating this new document imaging software.

Frequent Product Innovations

To add new features to document imaging solutions, many key players in the market have undertaken research initiatives, such as investigating the need of their customers and improve their existing product portfolio. Awareness among target customers and more advanced products are expected to create new opportunities for the document imaging market in developing as well as developed nations. Hence, the customer base is anticipated to grow, establishing a huge market for future businesses.

For instance, in October 2018, HP Development Company, L.P., introduced a new edition of HP Sprocket, its handheld photo printer. In this 2nd edition, users can print on the same device simultaneously by following few simple steps. Moreover, this edition prints sharper pictures with deeper colors and more visible detail.