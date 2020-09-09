FMI’s Detailed Report on Document Imaging Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak
The document imaging market offers various solutions that are essential in any business entity for big data and analytics. Owing to this rising demand in many organizations such as commercial and residential, the document imaging market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Big data technology is a new potential source of revenue generation in any organizations.
Many organizations are installing document imaging for cost cutting and time saving opportunities. Customers mainly look for sleek design and flexible compact imaging technology. Young customers are interested in mobile printing apps and multi-functional printers. Owing to this factor, the document imaging market is growing significantly, and is expected to see robust growth during the forecast period.
Organizations are mainly looking for automated supply and service fulfillment scanners that can provide secure print and document imaging services. Additionally, customers are ready to pay high amounts for better solutions in imaging documents. Dealers are aware about customers’ need for holistic solutions. Therefore, the demand for document imaging is growing substantially worldwide.
For instance, in November 2018, Xerox Corporation announced the launch of its cloud-based ECi e-automate software, through which accredited channel partners can shorten many back-office tasks from days to hours. Tasks like handling meters, duplicating help desk and service desk tickets, generating invoices, and read data can now be accomplished by integrating this new document imaging software.
Frequent Product Innovations
To add new features to document imaging solutions, many key players in the market have undertaken research initiatives, such as investigating the need of their customers and improve their existing product portfolio. Awareness among target customers and more advanced products are expected to create new opportunities for the document imaging market in developing as well as developed nations. Hence, the customer base is anticipated to grow, establishing a huge market for future businesses.
For instance, in October 2018, HP Development Company, L.P., introduced a new edition of HP Sprocket, its handheld photo printer. In this 2nd edition, users can print on the same device simultaneously by following few simple steps. Moreover, this edition prints sharper pictures with deeper colors and more visible detail.
North American Governments Investing in R&D
Large number of U.S.-based users and significant players are present in the document imaging market. Governments in this region are investing heavily in research and development of document imaging systems, hence it is also anticipated to propel the growth of the document imaging market. In addition, players are providing monthly basis subscription and discounts on multi-user agreements for increasing the number of startups in this region. This factor is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market
Increasing Number of Strategic Alliances
In this fast-growing marketplace, it is difficult for document imaging solution providers to specialize in everything. Thus, alliances or partnerships are essential for growth of the document imaging market. In addition, to defend their current position in the market or to emerge new distribution channels, it is very crucial to have new dimensions of applications connectivity. Thus, companies can interface or open up with business partners to capitalize on new technology in the document imaging business. With the help of these strategic alliances, companies are focusing on innovations as customers’ demand for improved solutions with high capability and features. They are following these strategies to maintain its distinctiveness in the document imaging market.
For instance, in July 2018, Canon Inc., partnered with AVEVA Group plc, a software provider with the aim to innovate facilities in which machinery and production equipment are connected to a network. This strategy helps the companies in achieving factory visualization by bringing together companies’ image processing and camera technologies.
Diverse Product Offerings
Key players are offering diversification in terms of models in the document imaging market for higher profit margins. Most of the competitors are trying to expand their line of offerings by providing new products and services. Rising competition in the Managed Printing Service (MPS) industry is encouraging dealers to invest or diversify in other business entities. However, decreasing price and cost cutting trend is attracting new entities and existing dealers to invest in this document imaging market. Hence, the demand for document imaging is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.