Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies
eGRC is an innovative and multifunctional approach that covers people, technologies, and processes to reduce compliance costs, improve performance, and gain visibility. The increasing adoption of enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solution (eGRC) for big data and IoT has a positive impact on the legal, risk and compliance solutions market.
Therefore, owing to the rising concern of identifying enterprise risk and compliance management in insurance companies, the demand for legal, risk and compliance solution is expected to increase rapidly.
Technological Advancements to Create New Growth Opportunities
Rapid implementation of new technologies and advancements in GRC (government, risk and compliance) have been transforming financial ecosystems, thereby creating potential growth opportunities for the legal, risk and compliance solution market players.
Advantages such as process structure that improve risk-informed business decisions, regulatory compliance program, consistent risk assessments, and improved predictive capabilities are some of the primary factors resulting in increased adoption of legal, risk and compliance solution.
Maintaining a Competitive Edge in the Banking Industry
Growing demand for identifying & assessing risks, conducting compliance processes, implementing & monitoring controls, and eliminating gaps across the advanced multi-country operations in the banking sector are creating opportunities for the legal, risk and compliance solution providers. Maintaining a competitive edge in the banking industry is also a prominent factor that drives the legal risk and compliance solution market growth
Growth Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region
The legal, risk and compliance solution providers are focusing on increasing their businesses opportunities across countries in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China, and Indonesia, as these countries are witnessing strong economic growth coupled with continuous industrialization. Rapid adoption of new automation and smart technologies across numerous industries in these countries will further complement the growth of the legal, risk and compliance solution market
Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Structure Analysis
- The global legal, risk and compliance solution market consist of competition landscape, where majority of key players are maintaining a strategic focus on acquisitions & mergers, new innovation, and partnerships & collaborations to target a strong global footprint.
- The global legal risk and compliance solution market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where majority of the key players maintain their strategic focus on the development of solid distribution partnerships and joint ventures, thus targeting a firmer global footprint.
- Tier-1 legal, risk and compliance solution providers account for around 45% of the overall market. The key legal, risk and compliance solution market participant such as Wolters Kluwer, IBM, Thomson Reuters Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are among the largest and most experienced in the industry, and have a significant regional coverage across the globe.
Enhancing Transparency among Organizations with Single-Source Platform
Legal, risk and compliance solution providers are embracing advanced technology, including automation, for straightforward procedures. Automated legal, risk and compliance solutions enable legal department to completely link to the rest of the business.
The workflow automation allows extending legal procedures – access to contract management requests, vendor intake, e-Signature tracking – as well as automatic non-disclosure contracts, new matter requests and miscellaneous legal requests and approvals to the rest of the business.
Automated intervention helps users submit legal requests in a sleek and effective manner without jeopardizing data security in legal management systems, saving time significantly. In addition, software-driven legal, risk and compliance solutions provide a single source for connecting the enterprise, permitting users in sync to express tips and innovative ideas aiding the company in gaining competitive edge.
Clear-cut record of successive occurrences, including particular duties, interactions or formalities where firms partake in on a regular basis, appear to remain by default. Legal, risk and compliance software design personalized workflows to regulate such occurrences and make them verifiable to auditors. Digital documentation replacing earlier demanding paper trails are easily checked by team members and supervisors, smoothening cooperation, and enhancing answerability.