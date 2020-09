Global Ngs Based Diagnostics Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID-19 Affected Period

Next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics are the medical devices used for diagnosis of various conditions using advanced generation sequencing platforms. They are unique from their earlier versions of first-generation dideoxy ‘Sanger’ sequencing and can perform parallel sequencing of several genomes simultaneously using a single instrument in less than two weeks. Their sensitivity, high speed and less cost per sample make them a highly lucrative platform in comparison to others. Their main application would be early diagnosis of different types of cancers which occur due to genomic alterations such as mutations. Apart from that they can be used to study the genome sequences of rapidly transforming drug resistant pathogenic bacteria. Diagnostic virology is another most successful advancement of NGS diagnostics that has discovered and characterized new viruses. Multiple sequencing platforms have been launched over last decade offering various sequencing approaches, such as whole genome sequencing (WGS), whole exome sequencing (WES) and amplicon sequencing.

The key factor driving the growth of the global NGS based diagnostics market is growing incidences of cancers, complicating diseases due to drug-resistance of microbes. Human Genome Project created the demand of such technologies and now these technologies are working as weapons to protect human race from pathogens and other life threatening diseases. Presently, a lot of research projects are undergoing using sequencing techniques to explore the areas of diagnosis and treatment of diseases, a positive sign for market growth. NSG technologies have paved the way for an altogether new concept of precision, which means that a single NSG diagnostic test can investigate and identify millions of genetic variants. This has contributed a lot towards the growth of the market. Low cost of the testing is a significant advantage which has contributed towards the market growth. However, regulatory challenges associated with these diagnostics have come up as the restraint for growth. Also, complex operational procedures, errors and requirement of redesigning and revalidation of panels may restrict the market growth.

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of type of sequencing, application, end user and region.

Based on types of sequencing, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics market is segmented into:

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Paired-End Sequencing

Single Read Sequencing

Multiplex Sequencing

Deep Sequencing

Based on the application, the next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics market is segmented into:

Cancer Diagnosis

Connective Tissue Disorders Diagnosis

Inborn errors of metabolism Diagnosis

Neurodegenerative Diseases Diagnosis

Fanconi Anaemia Diagnosis

Lysosomal Storage Disorders Diagnosis

Based on the end user, next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academics/Research Institutions

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics market has represented exponential growth as multiple new players have entered in this field with their platforms. Established players are reforming their technologies to compete with others. The market is highly fragmented due to presence of numerous players. Universities and other research organizations are significant contributors of this market.

Geographically, next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is currently leading the market due to the research and innovations and presence of maximum numbers of players. Europe is following America. Rising caseload of cancer, incidence of drug-resistant infectious diseases in Asian and African countries have created a huge demand of such technologies. Hence, market will grow at a fast pace in these regions.

The key players in the global next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics market include Janssen Global Services, LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, Illumina, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, Paradigm Diagnostics Inc., Innogene Kalbiotech, Admera Health, AITbiotech Pte Ltd, CENTOGENE AG, Phalanx Biotech Group, iGenomX.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

