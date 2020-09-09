Issue Tracking Software Market 2020 Flourishing Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Atlassian, Backlog, DoneDone, LLC, HappyFox Inc, Issuetrak

Issue tracking software supports organizations to monitor, manage, and resolve issues in diverse departments, from financials to help desk. Several SMEs are accepting cloud-based project management software; henceforth, these companies are integrating issue tracking software with project management software, which in turn is projected to boost the issue tracking software market growth.

Increasing venture on testing processes, the surge in the necessity to deliver issue-free software within short turnaround time, and increasing adoption of automation in software development are some of the major factors driving the growth of the issue tracking software market. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence and the integration of machine learning solutions in issue tracking software is anticipated to boost the growth of the issue tracking software market.

Key Players:

1. Atlassian

2. Backlog

3. DoneDone, LLC

4. HappyFox Inc

5. Issuetrak, Inc.

6. nTask

7. Planio GmbH

8. ReQtest

9. Zendesk

10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The “Global Issue Tracking Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the issue tracking software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of issue tracking software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, organization size. The global issue tracking software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading issue tracking software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the issue tracking software market.

The global issue tracking software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global issue tracking software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The issue tracking software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting issue tracking software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the issue tracking software market in these regions.