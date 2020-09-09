Geomarketing Market 2020 Flourishing Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Cisco Systems, Inc., Deloitte, ESRI, GfK, Galigeo, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PlaceIQ, Reveal Mobile, Inc., Salesforce

Germarketing is a type of marketing which incorporates location intelligence to enhance odds of particular message reaching to right consumer at a right time. Geofencing is one of an example of real-time geomarketing strategy developed to target established geographic area. Constant rise in the use of location analytics will propel the use of geomarketing at a wide scale.

Rising demand for location-based intelligence, location analytics, and investment in digital marketing are some factors accountable for driving the growth of geomarketing market. In addition to this, improvement in connected devices and mobile computing is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the geomarketing market.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Deloitte, ESRI, GfK, Galigeo, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PlaceIQ, Reveal Mobile, Inc., Salesforce

The Global Geomarketing Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the geomarketing market with detailed market segmentation- component, technology, deployment type, location, industry, and geography. The global geomarketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geomarketing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global geomarketing market is segmented on the basis of software, technology, deployment type, location, and industry. Based on component, the geomarketing market is segmented into software, services. On the basis of technology, the geomarketing market is segmented into Bluetooth, beacons, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi. Based on deployment type, the geomarketing market is segmented into on-premise, cloud. On the basis of location, the geomarketing market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Based on industry, the geomarketing market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, travel and hospitality, retail, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global geomarketing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The geomarketing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the geomarketing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the geomarketing in these regions.