Artificial Ventilation Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players Drager, ResMed, CareFusion

Artificial Ventilation is known as a technique in which breathing is induced by some manipulative technique when natural respiration is faltering or has ceased. If such techniques applied quickly and properly, then it can prevent some deaths from drowning, strangulation, choking, suffocation, carbon monoxide poisoning, and electric shock. While an artificial ventilator is specifically a device which replaces or augments the function of the inspiratory muscles, by providing the necessary energy to ensure the flow of gas into the alveoli during inspiration. The market of artificial ventilation is growing due to rising in the prevalence of respiratory diseases and also due to the growing geriatric population. While some of the factors like tight budgetary constraints faced by providers of healthcare service and ventilator manufacturers are hampering the market.
Revenue for Artificial Ventilation Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Artificial Ventilation Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
By Type: Constant Pressure Type, Constant Volume Type
By Application: Operation Room, Intensive Care Units, Emergency Room, Dental, Home Care
By Ventilators: Critical Care Ventilators, Neonatal Ventilators, Transport and Portable Ventilators
By Mode: Non-invasive ventilation, Invasive ventilation
By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric
By Interface: Invasive, Noninvasive
Major & Emerging Players in Artificial Ventilation Market
The companies holding the largest market share in the Artificial Ventilation Market include CareFusion (United States), Air Liquide Healthcare (France), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), Drager (Germany), Acutronic Medical Systems (Switzerland), GaleMed (Taiwan), ResMed (United States), Philips Respironics (Netherlands), Ambu (Denmark) and BD (United States)
Market Drivers
- Increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases
- Rise in global geriatric population
Market Trend
- Increase in demand for neonatal intensive care services
Restraints
- Challenge for patient interfaces in non-invasive ventilation
- Intense competition among healthcare industries
Opportunities
- Rise in healthcare expenditure
- Technological advancements
Challenges
- Tight budgetary constraints faced by healthcare service providers and ventilator manufacturers
Key Highlights of Report:
About Market
- Market Overview
- Product/Service Highlights
- Market Development Activity & Future Outlook
- Similar Industry [Substitute Product/Services Analysis]
Industry at a Glance
- Global Artificial Ventilation Key Statistics
- Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Industry Performance
- External Drivers (Increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases)
- Current Scenario Outlook [Market Trends, Risk & Return Profile]
- Competitive Outlook
Dominating Players / Competitive Nature
Regulatory Factors
- Market /Product Life Cycle
Segmentation Analysis
- Market Size by Type (value & Volume) [2014-2025]
- Market Size by Application (value & Volume) [2014-2025]
- Market Size by …………. (Value & Volume) [2014-2025]
Regional Analysis
- Demand Determinants
- Major & Emerging Countries & growth Outlook
- Market Size by Region
Cross Segmentation by Countries
North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, LATAM, and Brazil.
Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, and Russia.
Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration [CR4, CR8, HHI Index]
- Success Factors
- PORTER 5-Forces Analysis
Company Analysis
- Market Share Analysis by Players
- Major Players
- Emerging Players by Growth
- Company Profiles
- Business Overview
- Key Financials
- Development Insights [Product launches, M&A, JVs etc]
