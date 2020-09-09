Artificial Ventilation Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players Drager, ResMed, CareFusion

Artificial Ventilation is known as a technique in which breathing is induced by some manipulative technique when natural respiration is faltering or has ceased. If such techniques applied quickly and properly, then it can prevent some deaths from drowning, strangulation, choking, suffocation, carbon monoxide poisoning, and electric shock. While an artificial ventilator is specifically a device which replaces or augments the function of the inspiratory muscles, by providing the necessary energy to ensure the flow of gas into the alveoli during inspiration. The market of artificial ventilation is growing due to rising in the prevalence of respiratory diseases and also due to the growing geriatric population. While some of the factors like tight budgetary constraints faced by providers of healthcare service and ventilator manufacturers are hampering the market.

Revenue for Artificial Ventilation Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum.

By Type: Constant Pressure Type, Constant Volume Type

By Application: Operation Room, Intensive Care Units, Emergency Room, Dental, Home Care

By Ventilators: Critical Care Ventilators, Neonatal Ventilators, Transport and Portable Ventilators

By Mode: Non-invasive ventilation, Invasive ventilation

By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

By Interface: Invasive, Noninvasive

Major & Emerging Players in Artificial Ventilation Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the Artificial Ventilation Market include CareFusion (United States), Air Liquide Healthcare (France), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), Drager (Germany), Acutronic Medical Systems (Switzerland), GaleMed (Taiwan), ResMed (United States), Philips Respironics (Netherlands), Ambu (Denmark) and BD (United States)

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases

Rise in global geriatric population

Market Trend

Increase in demand for neonatal intensive care services

Restraints

Challenge for patient interfaces in non-invasive ventilation

Intense competition among healthcare industries

Opportunities

Rise in healthcare expenditure

Technological advancements

Challenges

Tight budgetary constraints faced by healthcare service providers and ventilator manufacturers

