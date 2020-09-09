Trade Promotion Management Software Market 2020 Flourishing Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Accenture plc, Anaplan, Inc., Blacksmith Applications, Inc., Cognizant, Comarch SA, CPGToolBox, Inc

Trade promotion management (TPM) software is the tool that is used by retailers and manufacturers of consumer-packaged goods to plan, execute, and review efforts at maintaining and gaining a share of the market. This software used by manufacturers and retailers to increase product demand in retail stores by leveraging marketing techniques such as product display, special pricing, or incentives such as coupons, gifts, etc. Thus, growing demand for the trade promotion management software market growth.

Key Players:

1. Accenture plc

2. Anaplan, Inc.

3. Blacksmith Applications, Inc.

4. Cognizant

5. Comarch SA

6. CPGToolBox, Inc.

7. Exceedra (AFS Technologies, Inc.)

8. Oracle Corporation

9. SAP SE

10. UpClear Inc.

Trade promotion management software helps the companies to plan, execute, and optimize trade promotion campaigns to improve sales and revenue, thus increasing adoption of TPM software which propels the growth of the market. Trade promotion management software helps the organizations to create and track trade promotion management campaigns, provide workflows to assign and manage trade promotion tasks, monitor the performance of campaigns and promotions, identify lost opportunities and the ROI of promotions, and among others task. Thus, a wide range of benefits of TPM software are rising demand for the trade promotion management software market during the forecast period.

The Global Trade Promotion Management Software Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Trade promotion management software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview trade promotion management software market with detailed market segmentation as deployment type, enterprise size, and geography. The global trade promotion management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Trade promotion management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the trade promotion management software market.

The global trade promotion management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, web-based. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global trade promotion management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The trade promotion management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting trade promotion management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the trade promotion management software market in these regions.