Surfactants Market worth USD 52.4 Billion by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

The Global Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 52.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 42.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Surfactants Market:

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Lonza (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nouryon (North Holland)

Solvay (Belgium)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Stepan Company (US)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Non-ionic surfactant is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025. This is because these surfactants do not carry any charge and are compatible with charged molecules. Thus, they can be used with all types of surfactants.

The agrochemicals segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. They are used in formulations of agrochemicals that are used for crop protection.Moreover, they act as dispersing agents, suspending agents, wetting agents, foaming agents, and penetration aids and helps to enhance the contact of various active ingredients with the crop surface.

