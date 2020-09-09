15.7% Growth Rate for Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 197 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is projected to grow from USD 23.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 48.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Network Attached Storage Market:

Dell Technologies Inc. (US)

NetApp, Inc. (US)

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY (HPE) (US)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION (US)

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (PLC) (US)

NETGEAR, Inc. (US)

Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Buffalo Americas, Inc. (US)

QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

The market for NAS solutions with more than 20 bays is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These NAS systems have features such as high storage capacity, high performance, fast response, and data recovery; hence,these solutions are deployed in big industries, such as BFSI, manufacturing, large enterprises, and telecommunications and ITES where the data volumes are high and increasing on a regular basis.

Mid market NAS solutions held a larger market share in 2019, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the near future.The increased use of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets led to the rise of digital media. Consumers use NAS systems for home surveillance solutions, backup systems, and media streaming devices.

