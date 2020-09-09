HAPTIC TECHNOLOGY POISED TO REACH CAGR OF 14.20% FORECAST FROM 2020 TO 2027 BY TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC., IMMERSION, PRECISION MICRODRIVES LIMITED

The HAPTIC TECHNOLOGY market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The report is helpful to present you better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. With this report you can focus on the data and realities of the ICT industry which keeps you on the right path. This market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. Haptic technology market is expected to reach USD 37.97 billion by 2027 witnessing market grow that a rate of 14.20%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

According to the new market research report “Haptic Technology” Market By Component (Microcontrollers, Drivers, Actuators, Software, Others), Feedback (Tactile Feedback, Force Feedback), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Education & Research, Gaming, Healthcare, Engineering, Others)Published By-Data Bridge Market Research

Top brass Of Haptic Technology Market

The major players covered in the haptic technology marketreport areTexas Instruments, Inc., Immersion, Precision Microdrives Limited, Ultrahaptics, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, SMK Corporation, HAPTION, SENSEG OY, 3D Systems, Inc., force dimension, IMAGIS, SAMSUNG, LG Electronics,among other domestic and global players. Market

Global Haptic Technology Market Scope and Market Size

Haptic technology market is segmented on the basis ofcomponent, feedback and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Haptic technology market on the basis of component has been segmented asmicrocontrollers, drivers, actuators, software, and others. Actuators have been further segmented into eccentric rotating mass (ERM), piezoelectric actuator, linear resonant actuators (LRAs), and electroactive polymer actuators.

Based on feedback, haptic technology market has been segmented into tactile feedback, and force feedback.

On the basis of application, haptic technology market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, consumer electronics,education& research, gaming, healthcare, engineering, and others.

Competitive Landscape and Haptic Technology Market Share Analysis

Haptic technology market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to haptic technology market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Haptic Technology Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

