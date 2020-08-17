Beard Grooming Products Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

In an upcoming market research study, Future Market Insights (FMI) brings to fore both macro- and microeconomic factors that will shape the growth curve of the global Beard Grooming Products Market. The report offers detailed insights on the Beard Grooming Products market through an extensive analysis of key growth drivers, latest trends, potential challenges, and revenue growth prospects based on historical data.

Crucial information and forecast statistics, in terms of value and volume, covered in the Beard Grooming Products market report will arm both existing and emerging market players with necessary insights to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beard Grooming Products Market Scenario During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected various markets in the retail & consumer products industry. The Beard Grooming Products market is no different. Products which are deemed ‘essential’ continue to experience significant sales, while non-essential items faced a sharp decline in demand.

Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, companies operating in the Beard Grooming Products market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions and supply chain disruptions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace.

The FMI’s report includes an interesting chapter on preliminary impact of the COVID-19 on the Beard Grooming Products market. This allows both leading and emerging market players to understand the market scenario during a crisis and aids them in making sound decisions to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Beard Grooming Products Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Beard Grooming Products market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product Type

Oil and Serum

Cream and Balm

Gel and Wax

Cleanser

Equipment and Accessories

Beard oil and serum sub-segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in terms of value due to its significance in growing facial hairs and reducing itching.

By Sales Channel

Direct sales

Indirect sales

E-commerce

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Independent Stores

Others

Beard Grooming Products Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Beard Grooming Products market. Competitive information detailed in the Beard Grooming Products market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Beard Grooming Products market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Badass Beard Care

Herbivore Botanicals

Unilever

Dgewell Personal Care

L’Oreal

Honest Amish

Beardbrand

Harry’s Inc.

Clarisonic

Prospector Co.

Beiersdorf

Anthony Brands

Tweezerman International

Newport Apothecary

Walker & Company Brands

Kiehl’s

BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ZILBERHAAR

Conde Nast

Key Offerings of the Report