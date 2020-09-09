Prebiotic Ingredients Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2020 Major Players Kerry Group plc, Nexira SAS, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. and Others

The Prebiotic Ingredients Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Prebiotics ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by of functionality, bacterial activity, type, source, application and geography. The global prebiotics ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading prebiotics ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented on the basis of functionality, bacterial activity, type, source and application.

The report also includes the profiles of key prebiotics ingredients companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Beghin Meiji S.A., BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Nexira SAS, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Samyang Genex Corporation

Prebiotics is known as a type of dietary fiber called “oligosaccharides. It is a compound which is present in food that induces the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Prebiotics ingredients support the body in building and maintain the gut and aids digestion. It also serves as food for probiotics. Prebiotic ingredients help to increase populations of healthy bacteria in the and enhance the production of valuable vitamins. Some of these Prebiotics ingredients nutrients include short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate and propionate. It is absorbed into the bloodstream and improve metabolic health.

Increasing adoption of a healthy diet with low calories and fat among the individual in the developed countries is driving the demand for prebiotics ingredients market. Furthermore, a wide range of application of prebiotics ingredients in the food & beverage segments such as products like healthy drinks, snack bars, bread and many others is also projected to influence the prebiotics ingredients market significantly. Moreover, the rising demand for dairy products across the globe is expected to have a robust impact on the prebiotics ingredients market. Growing multifunctional usage of prebiotic ingredients in various industries is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

