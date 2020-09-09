Gastrointestinal Stents Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities
The global gastrointestinal stents market reached a value of US$ 386.3 Million in 2019. Gastrointestinal stents refer to cylindrical tube grafts inserted in the body to preclude blockages in the gullet, stomach, and small intestine. These stents are manufactured using the semirigid, plastic, or self-expanding mesh that are mainly placed in bile ducts, esophagus, or colon, for removing obstruction and reducing the pressure caused by inflammation. Gastrointestinal stents commonly include colonic, duodenal, biliary, pancreatic, and esophageal stents.
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 483.2 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025. The high prevalence of colorectal cancer, along with the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population who are prone to bowel ailment, diverticulosis, and gastrointestinal malignancies, is also propelling the market for gastrointestinal stents. Moreover, the rising demand for technologically advanced biodegradable and nitinol material-based stents is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of self-expandable metal stents for the treatment of anastomotic leaks and perforation leads is further expected to propel the market for gastrointestinal stents.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Biliary Stents
- Duodenal Stents
- Colonic Stents
- Pancreatic Stents
- Esophageal Stents
Breakup by Technology Type:
- Anti-Migratory Stents
- Drug-Eluting Stents
- Radioactive Stents
- Anti-Reflux Stents
- Shape-Modified Stents
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Plastic Stents
- Self-Expanding Metal Stents
- Stainless Steel Stents
- Nitinol Stents
- Others
- Covered Self-Expandable Metallic Stents
- Biodegradable or Drug Eluting Stents
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ELLA-CS, S.R.O., Hobbs Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corporation, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., etc.
