International Wholesale examines the changing dynamics, the new growth drivers, and business models of the global international wholesale industry. It lays out for international carriers the critical considerations and strategic options for taking the journey to the wholesaler of the future, from the business model drivers to the necessary portfolio evolution and digital transformation requirements.

The International Wholesale – Transition to Growth: Strategies, Portfolio of Services, Operational Considerations, and Case Studies Global Outlook Report analyzes the changing dynamics, the new growth drivers, and business models of the global international wholesale industry. It lays out for international carriers the critical considerations and strategic options for taking the journey to the wholesaler of the future, from the business model drivers to the necessary portfolio evolution requirements and delivery models.

The analysis and findings in this report have been based on a detailed assessment of wholesale provider strategies backed up by executive interviews with wholesale providers.

The report is structured as follows –

– Section 1: Introduction and Objectives. This section presents an overview of the scope and methodology adopted to derive the insights, analysis, carrier case studies and strategic recommendations provided in the report.

– Section 2: Market Context. This section offers an analysis of the current and future trends shaping the international wholesale industry, including the COVID-19 impact on the industry, and how the market has been realigning to the new demand dynamics.

– Section 3: The Evolving Global Wholesale Market Landscape. Here we examine the changing wholesale industry dynamics from three angles – (1) the evolution of the wholesale ecosystem players and the latest demand dynamics in this space, (2) the latest infrastructure development trends, and (3) the change in the global wholesale portfolio of services as well as the new opportunities in this space.

– Section 4: Digital Roadmap for Wholesale. This section defines the early wins for wholesalers to position for optimal growth through digitalization. It also offers an overview of the future wholesaler’s digital architecture framework. Then, with the arrival of 5G, this section analyses the wholesale requirements for 5G and how wholesalers can ready themselves to derive opportunities from 5G services. The section ends with a strategic framework presenting the business model of the future wholesaler.

– Section 5: Case studies. We continue with a series of seven international wholesalers’ and other ecosystem players’ case studies. The case studies review and analyse the wholesale providers strategies and priorities with respect to services portfolios. We also provide insights on the digital transformation strategies deployed by wholesale providers and future service monetization avenues.

– Section 6: Key findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations on the international wholesale industrys evolving dynamics, new growth drivers and business models, and we also provide strategic recommendations for international carriers to position themselves for growth.

Scope of this Report-

– From the explosion of data traffic to the drop in roaming revenue, COVID-19 has impacted the wholesale market and prompted its evolution towards more agile, digital, flexible, and on-demand business models with diversified revenue streams.

– Growth services include IPX, anti-fraud, SIP trunking, cloud, IoT, and 5G; wholesalers are also positioning as providers of providers and platform players.

– From consolidation and cooperation to revamping service portfolios and delivery models, carriers are adapting to the needs of a new breed of customer segments.

– The future wholesale digital architecture demands greater flexibility and modularization across systems, processes, and resources, requiring virtualized connectivity and platform-centricity.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– The report provides valuable insights and recommendations for international carriers on the critical considerations and strategic options for taking the journey to the wholesaler of the future and position for growth.

– The reports case studies provide real examples of market approaches, postitionning, product portfolios and transformation strategies being employed by a number of carriers that have started their journey to the wholesaler of the future.

– The report also provides actionable recommendations for providers to consider when defining their wholesale strategy.

