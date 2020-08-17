Evaluating the Coronavirus Impact: Drink Carrier and Trays Market Face Raw Material Shortages While Catering to F&B Application Areas – Fact.MR

The new report on the Drink Carrier and Trays Market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2014 â€“ 2018. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-Ã -vis value (US$Mn/Bn) and volume volume (n units), of various segments in the Drink Carrier and Trays Market during theÂ forecastÂ period of 2018 â€“ 2028. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape of theÂ Drink Carrier and TraysÂ Market.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following geographical segments:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas. Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the trends characteristics of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.

The study provides detailed profile of key players and their offering in the Drink Carrier and Trays Market, which include

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Huhtamaki Oyj; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; WestRock Company; RTS Packaging, LLC; DS Smith Plc; Keystone Paper & Box Company, Inc.; Grip-Pak, Nupak Printing LLC, and Menasha Packaging Co., LLC.

The report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in the Drink Carrier and Trays Market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player. The key factors that shape the entry barrier and intensity of competition in the Drink Carrier and Trays Market are presented in the analysis. Further, the study provides PESTLE analyses of numerous players and an evaluation of how the competitive landscape will evolve over the forecast period.

Global Drink Carrier and Trays Market â€“ Segmentation

The global drink carrier and trays market is segmented by material type, carrier size, packaging type, and end use.

On the basis of material type, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Paper SUB (solid unbleached board) FBB (folding boxboard) WLC (white line chipboard) Molded Fiber Pulp

Plastic Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS)

Metal

Wood

On the basis of carrier size, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Single pack carrier

2 pack â€“ 4 pack carrier

More than 4 pack carrier

On the basis of packaging type, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Rigid drink carrier and trays

Semi â€“ Rigid drink carrier and trays

On the basis of end use, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Beverages Dairy Products Soft Drinks & Carbonated Drinks Fruit Juices Hot Beverages Tea Coffee Alcoholic Beverages Energy Drinks Drinking Water Others

Food Service Coffee & Eateries Shop Food Delivery Outlets Quick Service Outlets



Drink carrier and trays are mainly used for holding / carrying of hot & cold beverages.

