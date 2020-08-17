The COVID-19 Impact: On-premise Deployment Sustains Electroplating Chemicals Market; Near-term Prospects Slammed by Lockdown Restrictions – Fact.MR Report

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, theÂ global Electroplating Chemicals MarketÂ is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth. The research report predicts the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of X.XX% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028. The valuation of the global Electroplating Chemicals Market was around US$X.XX%. Given the rate of development, the new valuation of the market will be around US$XX.XX by the end of the forecast period in 2028. The Fact.MR research provides detailed information about the key segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the present situation of the vendor landscape of the global Electroplating Chemicals Market.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, electroplating chemicals witness high demand from North America with the United States of America exhibiting heavy demand from electrical & electronics and aerospace industries. Europe is also registering high demand for electroplating chemicals due to the growth of the automotive and manufacturing sectors in the region. The Asia Pacific electroplating chemicals market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the growth in population and disposable income in this region. Latin American and Middle East and African electroplating chemicals markets are pegged to grow at moderate rates throughout the forecast period.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global electroplating chemicals market identified across the value chain include Sun Glo Plating Company, Mahavir Expochem Ltd., Rishi Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd., Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Raschig GmbH, Blendl GmbH, Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co., Ltd., Daiwa Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. and Advanced Chemical Company.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The electroplating chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of plating metals, nature, function and end use.

On the basis of plating metals, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Zinc plating chemicals

Copper plating chemicals

Nickel plating chemicals

Silver plating chemicals

Brass plating chemicals

Chrome plating chemicals

Lead plating chemicals

Precious metals plating chemicals

Others

On the basis of nature, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Acidic chemicals

Basic chemicals

Neutral chemicals

On the basis of function, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Electrolyte

Sealer

Passivation chemicals

Inhibitor

Cleaner chemicals

Pre-treatment chemicals

Post treatment protective chemicals

Others

On the basis of end use, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Electrical and electronics

Construction

Heavy machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Others

