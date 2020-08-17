Massive Growth in Whole Exome Sequencing Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Illumina, Thermo Fisher, Roche, Angilent, Eurofins

Whole Exome Sequencing Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size is expected to Expand at Significant CAGR of +11% during forecast period (2020-2026).

Whole exome sequencing (WES) is a new technology used for systematically sequencing all the stated genes in an exome (also known as genome). The exome includes the total of all exons present in an organism. A human being has about 180,000 exons, creating around 1% of the human genome, or around 30 million base pairs and is converted into proteins after translation process. It is responsible for the incidence of nearly 85% of hereditary or genetic diseases. It is also called complete exome sequencing. This sequencing technique is commonly used to identify or detect the genetic factor responsible for various diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Miller syndrome.

Top Key Vendors of this Market are:

Illumina, Thermo Fisher, Roche, Angilent, Eurofins, Sengenics, Ambry, Macrogen, BGI, Novo Gene

Various factors are responsible for the market's growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Whole Exome Sequencing market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market.

The report summarized the high revenue that has been generated across locations like, North America, Japan, Europe, Asia, and India.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Type:

Agilent Haloplex

Agilent SurSlelect

Agilent SurSlelect QXT

Illumina Truseq Exome

Roche Nimbegen SeqCap

Market Segmentation by Application:

Correlation research of normal human

Mendelian disease and rare syndrome gene discovery

The research of complex diseases

Mouse exome sequencing

Other

