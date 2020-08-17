Building Insulation Materials Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, BASF
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Building Insulation Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Insulation Materials Market Research Report: Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, BASF, Owens Corning, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, GAF, Kingspan Group, Beijing New Building Material, Cabot Corporation, Viking Insulation Company, BayInsulationSystems, A.H. Harris
Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings
The Building Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Building Insulation Materials market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Building Insulation Materials market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Building Insulation Materials market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Insulation Materials market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Insulation Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Building Insulation Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Foams
1.4.3 Panels
1.4.4 Glass
1.4.5 Fiber
1.4.6 Aerogels
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential Buildings
1.5.3 Commercial Buildings
1.5.4 Industrial Buildings
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Building Insulation Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Building Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Building Insulation Materials Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Building Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Insulation Materials Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Building Insulation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Building Insulation Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Building Insulation Materials Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building Insulation Materials Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Building Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Building Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Building Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Building Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Building Insulation Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Building Insulation Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Building Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Knauf Insulation
12.1.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
12.1.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Knauf Insulation Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.1.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development
12.2 Rockwool International
12.2.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rockwool International Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Rockwool International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Rockwool International Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.2.5 Rockwool International Recent Development
12.3 Johns Manville
12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Johns Manville Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 BASF Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.4.5 BASF Recent Development
12.5 Owens Corning
12.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.5.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Owens Corning Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.6 Paroc
12.6.1 Paroc Corporation Information
12.6.2 Paroc Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Paroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Paroc Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.6.5 Paroc Recent Development
12.7 Saint-Gobain
12.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Saint-Gobain Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
12.8 GAF
12.8.1 GAF Corporation Information
12.8.2 GAF Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 GAF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 GAF Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.8.5 GAF Recent Development
12.9 Kingspan Group
12.9.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kingspan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Kingspan Group Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.9.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development
12.10 Beijing New Building Material
12.10.1 Beijing New Building Material Corporation Information
12.10.2 Beijing New Building Material Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Beijing New Building Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Beijing New Building Material Building Insulation Materials Products Offered
12.10.5 Beijing New Building Material Recent Development
12.12 Viking Insulation Company
12.12.1 Viking Insulation Company Corporation Information
12.12.2 Viking Insulation Company Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Viking Insulation Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Viking Insulation Company Products Offered
12.12.5 Viking Insulation Company Recent Development
12.13 BayInsulationSystems
12.13.1 BayInsulationSystems Corporation Information
12.13.2 BayInsulationSystems Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 BayInsulationSystems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 BayInsulationSystems Products Offered
12.13.5 BayInsulationSystems Recent Development
12.14 A.H. Harris
12.14.1 A.H. Harris Corporation Information
12.14.2 A.H. Harris Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 A.H. Harris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 A.H. Harris Products Offered
12.14.5 A.H. Harris Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Insulation Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Building Insulation Materials Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
