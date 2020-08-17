Building Insulation Materials Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, BASF

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Building Insulation Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Insulation Materials Market Research Report: Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, BASF, Owens Corning, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, GAF, Kingspan Group, Beijing New Building Material, Cabot Corporation, Viking Insulation Company, BayInsulationSystems, A.H. Harris

Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings

The Building Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Insulation Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Insulation Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Insulation Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Insulation Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Insulation Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Building Insulation Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Foams

1.4.3 Panels

1.4.4 Glass

1.4.5 Fiber

1.4.6 Aerogels

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Commercial Buildings

1.5.4 Industrial Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Building Insulation Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Building Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Building Insulation Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Building Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Insulation Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Building Insulation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Building Insulation Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Building Insulation Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building Insulation Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Building Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Building Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Building Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Building Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Building Insulation Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Building Insulation Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Building Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Building Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Building Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Building Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Building Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Knauf Insulation

12.1.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Knauf Insulation Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

12.2 Rockwool International

12.2.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rockwool International Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rockwool International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Rockwool International Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 Rockwool International Recent Development

12.3 Johns Manville

12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Johns Manville Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BASF Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF Recent Development

12.5 Owens Corning

12.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.5.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Owens Corning Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.6 Paroc

12.6.1 Paroc Corporation Information

12.6.2 Paroc Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Paroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Paroc Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 Paroc Recent Development

12.7 Saint-Gobain

12.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Saint-Gobain Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.8 GAF

12.8.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.8.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GAF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 GAF Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 GAF Recent Development

12.9 Kingspan Group

12.9.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kingspan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kingspan Group Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

12.10 Beijing New Building Material

12.10.1 Beijing New Building Material Corporation Information

12.10.2 Beijing New Building Material Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Beijing New Building Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Beijing New Building Material Building Insulation Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 Beijing New Building Material Recent Development

12.12 Viking Insulation Company

12.12.1 Viking Insulation Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Viking Insulation Company Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Viking Insulation Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Viking Insulation Company Products Offered

12.12.5 Viking Insulation Company Recent Development

12.13 BayInsulationSystems

12.13.1 BayInsulationSystems Corporation Information

12.13.2 BayInsulationSystems Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 BayInsulationSystems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 BayInsulationSystems Products Offered

12.13.5 BayInsulationSystems Recent Development

12.14 A.H. Harris

12.14.1 A.H. Harris Corporation Information

12.14.2 A.H. Harris Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 A.H. Harris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 A.H. Harris Products Offered

12.14.5 A.H. Harris Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Insulation Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Building Insulation Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

