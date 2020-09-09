Big Data Software Market​ Research Report, Trends and Forecast By IMARC Group.com

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Big Data Software Market​: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” Looking forward, the global big data software market grew a CAGR of 27% during the historical period of 2014-2019.

Big data software collects, hosts and analyzes the high volume of data, both structured and unstructured, which is created by people, tools or machines. It assists organizations in acquiring insightful information, discovering unknown correlations, hidden patterns, market trends and consumer preferences from diverse sets of information.

Organizations around the world are currently experiencing problems in data retention, comprehending dark data and data integration for analytical purposes. This, in confluence with increasing data sets across industrial verticals and the complexity in handling them, represents one of the major factors driving the global big data software market. Apart from this, digitalization in emerging economies, along with the development in artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) as an innovative technology within data management and analytics software, is escalating the demand for big data software worldwide. Some of the other factors strengthening the market growth are increasing investments in robotic automation, rising e-commerce companies, and an upsurge of multimedia and social media.

Breakup by Software Type:

Database

Data Analytics and Tools

Data Management

Data Applications

Core Technologies

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

Breakup by Industry:

Banking

Discrete Manufacturing

Professional Services

Process Manufacturing

Federal/Central Government

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany Italy Spain France Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Vietnam Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AWS, Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir, SAP, SAS, and Splunk.

