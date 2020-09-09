What Are the Growing Drivers of Textile Printing Machine Market by 2023|key players like Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG), Electronics for imaging Inc

Textile printing machines are electronic machines used to print various decorative designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics such as cotton, silk, wool, polyester, and other materials. These machines require proper maintenance as the print heads are generally prone to ink drying and ink clogging, thus requiring proper cleaning. Textile printing machines are widely used for customized printing on t-shirts using various technologies such as inkjet printing and others.

Increase in usage of digital textile printing, development in fashion trends, rise in demand for technical textile, and growth in technological advancements drive the global textile printing machine market. However, harmful environmental impact of textile printing and high cost of production are expected to hamper the textile printing machinery market growth. Various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for textile printing machine market expansion.

Some of the key players of Textile Printing Machine Market:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG), Electronics for imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., MHM SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN GMBH, Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet), ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Spgprints B. V., and The M&R Companies.

The global textile printing machine market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into rotary screen printing, automatic flat screen printing, handscreen printing, dye sublimation transfer printing, digital textile printing, hybrid printing machines, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into clothing/ garments, household, display & others, and technical textiles. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Textile Printing Machine Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

